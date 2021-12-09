Managing Madrid Podcast: The Atletico Preview / Barca Exit / RO16 Mailbag

This Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast comes in two parts.

Part One: Kiyan Sobhani interviews Jeremy Beren of Into The Calderon to preview the Atletico game

- The Atletico - Porto bloodbath

- UCL prize money

- What’s happened to Atletico’s defense?

- Jan Oblak

- Atletico’s philosophical shift

- The difference between Luis Suarez and Matheus Cunha

- Kieran Trippier updates

- Marcos Llorente at right-back

- And more

Part Two (18:10): Mailbag with Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete

- Are Real Madrid “good”?

- How likely is it that Real Madrid will end up selling naming rights to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu?

- Luka Jovic vs Inter

- Karim Benzema’s status

- Our takes on Barca’s elimination from the Champions League

- How would Carlo Ancelotti do with this Atletico squad?

- Most hated arch-rival XI (all time)

- Are Real Madrid being taken seriously as a European contender?

- And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

New York, December

Miami, January

London, February

Washington DC, March

Chicago, April

Mumbai, May

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@kiyanSo)

Jeremy Beren (@JBBeren)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM)