Real Madrid Publish Statement On La Liga Impulso Project

La Liga have long been looking for an immediate injection of cash, particularly during the pandemic, but have yet to find a viable solution that would suit everyone. The CVC deal was incredibly shortsighted and would mortgage the league for years to come. Three clubs — Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Athletic Club — opposed it, and continue to take issue with La Liga’s decision, which, don’t even seem be legal.

This week, the three aforementioned clubs issued a joint statement expressing their strong position against La Liga’s plan to go ahead with Impulso Project — a means of immediate financial relief.

Today, Real Madrid released another statement, reiterating their stance, and how the project is illegal.

Here is the full statement: