Vinicius: ‘It’s better to stay at Real Madrid than put a price on me’

Real Madrid forward Vinicius spoke out about his intentions to stay at the club long-term, according to MARCA.

“It’s Better not to put any [price tag]. It’s better to stay here in Madrid.”

Vinicius was also asked about his chances to win the Ballon d’Or next year after a strong start to his 2021-22 campaign.

“I have to work hard [for the Ballon d’Or].”

“I have to keep playing here, do things well and always be at my best. If I keep playing like this, of course I can win it, but the main thing for me is to win with the team and win many titles with Real Madrid.”

Vinicius has hit the ground running since the season kicked off. He has 10 goals and two assists so far in LaLiga. He is the second highest scorer in the league behind teammate Karim Benzema.

The 21-year-old has scored 12 goals and assisted seven times across all competitions. If he wants to take home some individual silverware this season he certainly has the resume that must be continued to be expanded.