 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Toni Kroos’ Agent: “Florentino told me that Kroos was the signing of the century”

Volker Struth, the agent of Toni Kroos, spoke on a podcast and retold anecdotes involving the Real Madrid president

By Matt_Wiltse
/ new
Toni Kroos Signs a Contract Extension with Real Madrid Photo by Angel Martinez/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Volker Struth, the agent who represents Toni Kroos, Marco Reus, and Julian Nagelsmann among many others, spoke with Philipp Westermeyer’s OMR podcast and recounted stories of his interactions with Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez.

“Shortly before the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, he [Florentino] invited me to lunch,” Struth revealed. “He is an incredibly nice person, with a great life story. He seems entrepreneurial, but he is still human. He explained to me why Toni [Kroos] is for him Real Madrid’s signing of the century. Kroos is unbeatable in terms of price-performance ratio”.

“Even if Bayern Munich had the money, they would not make the offer. It would ignite an inferno in Germany, if a single player earned 50 million euros a year.”

It remains to be seen if any club would offer that kind of salary for the Norwegian striker, but there will be no shortage of suitors. All of Europe’s major’s clubs will be interested in one of the latest generational talents of the game.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...