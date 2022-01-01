La Liga will allow Courtois and Valverde to face Getafe

LaLiga will allow Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and midfielder Fede Valverde to face Getafe this Sunday, according to reports published on the Spanish players. The two of them tested positive for Covid-19 last Wednesday but have tested negative multiple times after that, so it seems that they both were a case of false positives.

Courtois’ presence between the sticks will be huge for Real Madrid, as he has performed as the world’s best goalkeeper ever since the season started. Reserve goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has shown promise when given the chance and will start when Real Madrid visit Alcoyano in the first leg of the Copa del Rey’s Round of 32 next Wednesday, but Courtois is definitely more reliable at this point and his presence increase Madrid’s odds of securing a win in the first match of 2022.

Real Madrid have a busy schedule for the next few weeks and it will be crucial for coach Carlo Ancelotti to have most of his players available so that he can make rotations in the Copa del Rey.