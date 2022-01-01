Real Madrid not considering Rudiger signing, feel used by his agent -report

Real Madrid are not considering the signing of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger and the club feel like Rudiger’s agent has been using them to gather more interest from other teams and therefore sign a better contract, according to a report published this Saturday on ABC by Tomas Gonzalez Martin.

Rudiger’s contract with Chelsea expires next summer and some reports from the British and even the Spanish press indicated that Real Madrid were very interested in his signing, so much that they were leading the race. ABC’s report now suggests that Los Blancos feel that Eder Militao and David Alaba have played well enough to prioritize other positions in the summer transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are now the two clubs interested in Rudiger’s signing, although the German defender could eventually reach an agreement with Chelsea to extend his contract.

Rudiger was always a somewhat strange fit for Real Madrid considering that Militao and Alaba had established himself as a very reliable pair in the center of the team’s defensive line. It’s true that Los Blancos might need some depth in that spot, but Rudiger’s demands were too high to be considered a backup and neither Alaba nor Militao deserve to be on the bench to make room for the German defender, so seeing Real Madrid denying interest in Rudiger makes sense.