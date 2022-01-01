Quique Sanchez Flores: “Florentino Perez is Real Madrid’s best ever president”

Quique Sanchez Flores is the new Getafe manager after taking over from another former Real Madrid player, Michel, in October of 2021. Quique played for Real Madrid from 1994-1996, amassing 63 appearances, where he predominantly played as a right back and won the league title in his first season. The manager has confessed to being a Real Madrid fan over the years and revealed his admiration for the club ahead of their meeting on Sunday.

“Real Madrid have been very good all season” Quique Sanchez Flores revealed. “They have the best young players in the competition, young players that are capable of being starters and decisive. They have been working very well in the preparation of each game— including managing the minutes of their more veteran players.”

Quique Sanchez Flores then went on to compliment the club as a whole and the work of Florentino Perez. “As a club, it is one that always inspires respect. It seems to me that Real Madrid currently have the best president in their history, and that is with all due respect and love to Santiago Bernabéu.”

Getafe are currently in 16th place in La Liga, tied on points (15) with 18th place Alaves — a team that is currently sitting in the relegation zone. Quique Sanchez Flores main goal will be keeping Getafe in La Liga, and will take any positive result on Sunday afternoon as he takes on his former club.