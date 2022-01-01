Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Getafe

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday’s match against Getafe, the first after the Christmas break.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fuidias.

Defenders: E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo, F. Mendy and Rafa Marín.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., Ceballos, Isco and Peter.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Rodrygo and Mariano.

Thibaut Courtois and Fede Valverde have been allowed to make the squad list after testing negative for Covid-19 for the last few days. Rodrygo, Asensio and Modric are also back, while Vinicius will miss the game.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti will have to replace the Brazilian attacker and it looks like Eden Hazard will be the one starting on the left wing. If that’s the case, Rodrygo and Asensio will compete for the spot on the right side of the team’s offensive line. Ancelotti will likely rotate his squad for Wednesday’s match against Alcoyano in the first leg of the Copa del Rey’s Round of 32.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 01/02/2022

Time: 14:00 CEST, 08:00pm EST.

Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Getafe, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.