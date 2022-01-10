Open Thread: January, 10th 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

WHAT I HATE

You know something that doesn’t make sense with our club, is our transfers. Even more so the rumors. If we’re going to get Mbappe/Haaland. Somebody/s has to go. Plain and simple. I know we’re not even considering Hazard in anyway shape or form as part of the future of this club. But in regards to Vinicius & Rodrygo, their futures go up in air. If you think Mbappe is going to come here and be a right winger just to accommodate Vinicius, i believe you’ve got another thing coming. Vini is starting to break out, that’s not justification for Mbappe to play a different position should he come here.

FEDE

How long does Fede have to wait to become a permanent starter? when Modric is 40? With the addition of Camavinga, more competition.

BARCA IN 3

We play barca in 3 days in the Spanish Supercup semifinal.