Referee named for El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona in the Spanish Supercup

The Spanish Football Federation have appointed referee Munuera Montero as the man in charge of Wednesday’s match between Real Madrid and Barcelona in the Spanish Supercup Semifinals, which will be played in Saudi Arabia.

This will be the first El Clasico of Munuera Montero’s career and also the first game he’s been in charge of a game involving Real Madrid or Barcelona this season. However, it seems that the Federation trust him and think that he has the potential to be one of Spain’s best referees in years to come.

The winner of Wednesday’s El Clasico will face either Atletico de Madrid or Athletic Bilbao in the Final, which will be played on Sunday. On paper, Real Madrid seem to be carrying good momentum and should probably be considered the favorites to win the Supercup, but coach Carlo Ancelotti could decide to make some rotations throughout the tournament in order to keep everyone involved and fresh.