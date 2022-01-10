Real Madrid announce squad for the Spanish Supercup

Real Madrid have published their squad list for the 2022 edition of the Spanish Supercup, which kicks off this Wednesday with the Semifinals against FC Barcelona in the second El Clasico of the season.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fuidias.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., D. Ceballos, Isco and Camavinga.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Jović, Vini Jr. and Rodrygo.

Dani Carvajal is back and looks ready to start against Barcelona. However, coach Carlo Ancelotti might take a cautious approach with the Spanish right-back and give him some minutes off the bench just to make sure that he slowly improves his form and conditioning to avoid more muscle injuries during the rest of the season.

Other than that, this is a strong squad list for Real Madrid, with every available player making the trip to Saudi Arabia.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM SPANISH SUPERCUP

Date: 01/12/2022

Time: 20:00 CEST, 02:00pm EST.

Venue: King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Available TV: Vamos (Spain), ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

