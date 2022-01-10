Malena Ortiz Cruz Transfers To Servette FCCF

Malena Ortiz Cruz has officially transferred to Servette FCCF after announcing her departure from Real Madrid a week ago.

Richard Feuz, Sporting Director and Vice-President of the SFCCF, said of the move:

The arrival of Malena Ortiz Cruz represents an additional step in the progress of our club. With such a transfer, we prove that the Servette FCCF is now an attractive address in Switzerland, of course, but also in Europe.

The 24-year-old midfielder will wear the #10 for the Swiss side and looks to be considered an important acquisition for them.

Malena endured a tough time at Madrid, suffering an ACL injury that kept her out for seven months. With little playing time coming her way after her recovery, this development makes sense for all parties involved.

Malena was a relevant factor in Las Blancas’ inaugural season as CD Tacón, making 19 appearances and helping the club stay afloat in the first division before they were officially named Real Madrid Femenino the following campaign.