Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Clasico Matchups, Umtiti’s new contract, Oblak’s form

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Luuk de Jong’s form
- Granada’s effective way of putting MATS into panicky situations
- Should Dani Alves be playing significant minutes?
- Vinicius Jr and Ferland Mendy vs Barca’s right flank
- Samuel Umitit’s new contract — why would he accept it?
- Jan Oblak’s shocking drop-off: is it just a blip? What happened?
- And more.
Did you enjoy the Churros? Enjoy a more raw version every Friday, exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...