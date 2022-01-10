 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Clasico Matchups, Umtiti’s new contract, Oblak’s form

Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn review this weekend’s La Liga talking points and look ahead to Wednesday’s SuperCopa

By Kiyan Sobhani
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Luuk de Jong’s form
  • Granada’s effective way of putting MATS into panicky situations
  • Should Dani Alves be playing significant minutes?
  • Vinicius Jr and Ferland Mendy vs Barca’s right flank
  • Samuel Umitit’s new contract — why would he accept it?
  • Jan Oblak’s shocking drop-off: is it just a blip? What happened?
  • And more.

Did you enjoy the Churros? Enjoy a more raw version every Friday, exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

