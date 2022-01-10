Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Clasico Matchups, Umtiti’s new contract, Oblak’s form

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Luuk de Jong’s form

Granada’s effective way of putting MATS into panicky situations

Should Dani Alves be playing significant minutes?

Vinicius Jr and Ferland Mendy vs Barca’s right flank

Samuel Umitit’s new contract — why would he accept it?

Jan Oblak’s shocking drop-off: is it just a blip? What happened?

And more.

