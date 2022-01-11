THE DAY BEFORE WE WONDER: Jan 11, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

GREGORY DUPONT

Our former fitness coach under Zidane talks about the time he received threats from unnamed individuals in the media for not releasing information about our players injuries. And when he never responded to the threats, they released false and malicious news to the public, blaming him for all our players injuries.

KROOS CAREER CURTAIN?

Toni Kroos has said he wants to end his career here at Real Madrid. Something we all know he rightfully deserves. But if anyone is familiar with our history and legendary players who want to end their careers here, only time will tell if our club does things different this time around. There’s talks of a last contract renewal for Kroos but nothing official yet from both parties.

THE CURIOS CASE OF GARETH BALE

In my opinion, he’s a legend...of sorts. You’d have to dig afar back in Madrid history to find a player that has had such a title winning debut season as him. At one point, even putting him over the prodigious Neymar back at the tail end of the 2013-14 season. These days, there’s talk of him retiring at the end of this season. Whether that’s true or not, our club would be wise to not renew his contract with 5 months left on it. Freeing up massive space on our wage bill. And when we look back at his tenure here, i can’t use the word “career” due to his grave physical absence by way of non-stop injuries, it’s one littered with trophies and lots of money for bale. 50 years from now, the new breed of fans that won’t get to watch him as closely as we all have will call him a club legend. That is until the Spanish press reminds them of his injury history that made him available for only 50% of every season and how he never bothered to speak Spanish according to them. Despite his CL winning goals.

ICYMI:

Churros y Tacticas podcast covers Umtiti’s new contract & Oblak’s form for Atletico. Our Supercup squad has been announced. Carvajal is back. We have a new ref for the Supercup Clasico.