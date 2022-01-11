Former fitness trainer Dupont: “Even I had threats in Madrid”

Former Real Madrid fitness trainer Gabriel Dupont spoke about his experiences while at the club in an interview with French newspaper La Voix du Nord (via MARCA).

He talked about getting threats from the Madrid fanbase and receiving blame for player injuries and absences.

“We all know what it means to be at the service of Real Madrid. It is very professional; everything is calculated, and the image is very important.”

“I even received threats, if I didn’t give them information they would relay things about me, the only way out was to not respond, but they did it anyway, at one point when there were injuries it was all my fault.”

Dupont served around three seasons with the club under manager Zinedine Zidane. He gave some insight into the tough work ethic that Zidane installed while at the club.

“He was very demanding. We often have the image of him as a very talented player, who finds everything easy, but he is someone who works a lot. He’s a respectful coach and makes the players work a lot, he always seeks to make them progress.”