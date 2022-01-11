Toni Kroos: “I want to end my career here”

Just when you thought you couldn’t love him more, Toni Kroos doubled down on his stance today that he wants to retire as a Real Madrid player, and he was pretty confident in that becoming reality.

In an interview with Sky TV, Kroos said “I want to end my career here and that is how it will happen.

“When exactly will that be I cannot answer exactly, if that will be in 2023 or a year or two later. We will not stress too much about that. I know what I have at the club and they know what found in me. At some point we will approach in a relaxed way.“

These are welcome quotes for all Real Madrid fans. Kroos is an important player and of the team’s leaders. That the club won’t have to worry about any off-field drama with him is an extra weight off of everyone’s shoulders. When the time will come, a deal will be sorted.

“This is an incredible relationship that I would never put at stake for some kind of speculation,” Kroos explained. “And I think that is the case on both sides.”