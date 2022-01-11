Isco and Barcelona reach agreement in principle -report

Real Madrid midfielder Isco Alarcon has reached an agreement in principle with FC Barcelona and could join them next summer if the two parts finalize the deal, according to a report from El Chiringuito’s Eduardo Inda, who is also Chief Editor for OK Diario.

Isco is set to become a free agent next summer and is free to negotiate with other clubs right now. Inda even added that Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez talked with Isco last week to let him know his plans.

While Isco is not the same player he once was and will not make a big impact for Madrid this season, he is still 29 years old and could be a valuable player for Barcelona if given the confidence. Furthermore, he’s the kind of signing Barça have been making in recent months, given that president Joan Laporta has focused especially on free agents.

However, will Isco be willing to play for Real Madrid’s biggest rival in the world of football? If the answer is yes, this rumor actually makes sense for all parts involved. Take it with a grain of salt, however, as Inda is not the most reliable source working in El Chiringuito.