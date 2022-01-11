Real Madrid Femenino’s Match vs. UD Granadilla Tenerife Postponed

Real Madrid Femenino’s Wednesday match vs. UD Granadilla Tenerife has been postponed by the competition judge due to Covid cases within the Las Blancas camp. This comes off the back of an earlier postponement between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid for the same reason.

The match vs. Granadilla was to take place at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium and would’ve occurred at the same time as the men’s Clásico in the Super Cup.

Hopefully, this will be the last of the postponements and Las Blancas will be able to get back into the swing of things soon. As it currently stands, their next game will be vs. Rayo Vallecano on January 16, before they kick off an incredibly tough stretch by facing Barcelona in the Super Cup. Madrid will then take on Sevilla, Real Sociedad, Real Betis, Eibar, Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona twice in a row (league and Champions League first leg), Levante, and Barcelona again (Champions League second leg).

Additionally, the Madrileño Derbi might be rescheduled in the middle of all that, along with the encounter vs. Granadilla.