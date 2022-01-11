Desailly: “It’s incredible what Benzema is achieving”

Former France defender Marcel Desailly praised Real Madrid striker and fellow France international Karim Benzema in an interview with MARCA.

“He is a player who knew how to challenge himself when Cristiano left and when they were together, making himself available. He was able to show on a day-to-day basis that he was better than players like [Gonzalo] Higuain or [Alvaro] Morata, let’s remember that they had to choose which one to stay with.”

Benzema joined Real Madrid from Lyon in 2009. While he had to pay his dues as a substitute for most of his debut season, he became a starting mainstay under Jose Mourinho.

“Florentino Perez has trusted him since he went to Lyon for him. He has surpassed Ronaldo, his idol, in some statistics. It’s incredible what Benzema is achieving but he’s not seen for what he is, he’s weird.”

It truly is special to see what Benzema has achieved and continues to achieve while at Real Madrid. He has won several Champions League and La Liga titles throughout his career with the club. And, at 34, he continues to pursue greatness as the current leader in league goals this season.