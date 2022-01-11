Desailly: “What Benzema is achieving is amazing but he’s not regarded as such, it’s weird”

French legend Marcel Desailly shared his thoughts on Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and wondered why the attacker isn’t considered a true football legend and one of the greats of his generation.

“He’s a player who knew how to challenge himself after Cristiano left the club and also when they were together by being at his disposal. He proved day after day that he was better than players like Higuain or Morata and we should keep in mind that Real Madrid had to make a decision on who to keep. Florentino Perez trusted him since he first traveled to Lyon to sign him and Benzema has surpassed his idol Ronaldo in some stats. What he’s achieving is amazing but he’s not regarded as such, it’s weird,” said Desailly.

Desailly was one of France’s most important players in the late 90s, when the country first conquered the FIFA World Cup title. He went on and kept praising Benzema.

“I talk with friends and when we discuss the top players of this generation, those who will be written in the history books, when I ask my friends in private, Benzema’s name doesn’t come up automatically. And that’s not normal! That’s how it should be, his stats are there, he’s great in every aspect, as a striker and as a second forward. I even tear up!” he added.

Desailly has a point even if Benzema has been entering that discussion more often since his past couple of seasons. He is still at his peak, so Real Madrid fans can only hope he keeps it up for at least a few more seasons before the end of his career.