Wolfsburg’s Sofie Svava Expected To Sign For Real Madrid — Report

Per Jasmina Schweimler of Sport Buzzer, Real Madrid are set to sign Wolfsburg left back Sofie Svava imminently, with talks being very advanced.

Svava has struggled for playing time with the Germans, starting only once last season while managing 8 appearances in 2021/22 (league numbers). The 21-year-old hopes to secure her place in the Danish national team by moving to Madrid.

Wolfsburg will collect a transfer fee for Svava, which could be in the six-figure range.

Real Madrid have lacked a natural left back since the very beginning, originally deploying central defender Babett Peter there in 2019 before converting winger Olga Carmona and using right back Marta Corredera as a backup the following year.

Svava comes in the mold of Olga — a touchline-hugging, offensive minded fullback that possesses a dangerous cross.

Fans have been demanding for this hole in the squad to be filled for ages and it is good to see Las Blancas finally taking action.

It has been well established that Madrid are hungry for signings in the winter transfer window after a terrible start to the season and a series of injuries. This may just be the beginning.