Borja Mayoral set to leave Roma, join Getafe on a loan deal -report

Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral, who is currently a member of AS Roma, will leave the Italian club this winter to join Getafe on a loan deal, according to a report published today on AS. While Mayoral was a very important player for Roma last season, he hasn’t played much since Jose Mourinho took over as the coach of the Italian club.

Mayoral should be an undisputed starter for Getafe during this second half of the season. Then, Real Madrid and Mayoral himself will have to make a decision next summer, as Mayoral is under contract with Los Blancos until 2023.

Real Madrid will be hoping to see Mayoral increasing his value in the market with more playing time —and maybe goals— in Getafe. If that’s the case, Los Blancos will try to sell him a year before his contract expires, although it won’t be easy to find any clubs interested in his signing given the situation.