Open Thread: January 12, 2022

TO THE ESTEEMED COMMUNITY

Cometh the hour, cometh the Mod. His name is Kung_fu_Zizou!

Guys lets welcome our new mod to the team, Kung_fu_Zizou. As we look forward to his writing and addition to the community, we ask for all your support!

ZZ

As rumors of Zidane getting closer to a PSG deal continue to make the rounds and pick up steam. Imagine if we get to face him as PSG’s head coach in the CL next month? or will he join them at seasons end, if any of the news are true indeed.

BARCA PRESSER

Xavi had some interesting words before today’s match, in which he said:

Beating Real Madrid would give our project tremendous confidence and credibility. It would be a very important turning point, it is a key match, an examination for us

Frankly, i hope we destroy all hope for them and their project this season.

MARCELO

Right before the curtains begin to close on Marcelo’s time here.