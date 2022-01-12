Managing Madrid Podcast: Clasico Preview; Loan Tracker

This Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast comes in two parts.

Part One: El Clasico Preview with Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez:

- Have Barcelona improved under Xavi Hernandez?

- Was Dani Alves a good signing?

- Our left wing vs Barcelona’s right wing

- Casemiro - Kroos - Modric vs Busquest - Gavi - Nico

- How would should Real Madrid be about Ousmane Dembele and Abde?

- What is the gap between Real Madrid and Barcelona?

- And more.

Part Two (40:30): Loan-tracker with Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse

- Would Borja Mayoral bs a good fit at Getafe?

- Brahim Diaz vs AS Roma and Venezia

- His off-ball movement

- How much was Alvaro Odriozola to blame for Fiorentina’s big loss to Torino?

- Takefusa Kubo vs Levante

- Victor Chust vs Osasuna

- And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)