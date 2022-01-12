Real Madrid monitoring 15-year-old Brazilian prodigy Endrick

There is currently a 15-year-old Brazilian prodigy named Endrick Felipe, who currently plays his football with Palmeiras. Naturally, given his talent and nationality, Real Madrid are at the forefront with a pen and notepad.

Per a report in ESPN Brazil today, Real Madrid have sent two ‘experts’ (scouts), to watch Endrick play, and they will remain in Brazil for the duration of the campaign.

Endrick doesn’t currently have a professional contract with Palmeiras, as the club are waiting for the player’s birthday in July to sign him professionally.

This is still a very early phase, obviously. Per that same report, two English teams are also heavily scouting Endrick, and there likely won’t be anything concrete in terms of a deal to Europe anytime in the next few months.

Real Madrid have struck gold with Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes. Reinier Jesus, another young Brazilian signing, hasn’t quite panned out yet. Endrick will certainly be on the radar, for now.