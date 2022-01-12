Real Madrid vs Barcelona, 2022 Spanish Supercup: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid and Barcelona face off in the Spanish Supercup Semifinals, played in Saudi Arabia. Los Blancos were able to conquer the Camp Nou when the two sides met in the first El Clasico of the season last October, but Barcelona have new faces and will try to use this game to turn their season around.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Benzema.

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen, Alves, Araujo, Pique, Alba, Busquets, Nico, Gavi, Dembele, Jutgla, Ferran Torres.

Carvajal seems ready to return to the starting lineup after recovering from the injury he picked up in the Madrid Derby against Atletico. Coach Ancelotti could decide to take a cautious approach and start Vazquez, though. Asensio completed a brilliant performance last weekend but Rodrygo could replace him in the lineup with fresher legs.

For Barcelona, new signing Ferran Torres could make his debut, according to Barcelona-based newspapers.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM SPANISH SUPERCUP EL CLASICO

Date: 01/12/2022

Time: 20:00 CEST, 02:00pm EST.

Venue: King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Available TV: Vamos (Spain), ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

