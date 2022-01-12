Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Spanish Supercup online

The second El Clasico of the season between Real Madrid and Barcelona kicks off tonight. The two teams face off in Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Supercup Semifinals, and while neither one of them consider this competition a priority, such games can be a turning point for the rest of the season.

Real Madrid will try to keep their momentum going. Los Blancos have been a much better team than Barça during the first half of the 2021-2022 season and are leading the table. On the other hand, the Blaugranes couldn’t advance to the next round of the Champions League and are 17 points behind Madrid in La Liga.

They seem to be improving and will try to rely on new signing Ferran Torres during this second half of the season. Torres could very well make his debut tonight as the team’s main striker, even if that isn’t his natural position.

The winner of this game will face either Atletico de Madrid or Athletic Bilbao in the Final next Sunday.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM SPANISH SUPERCUP EL CLASICO

Date: 01/12/2022

Time: 20:00 CEST, 02:00pm EST.

Venue: King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Available TV: Vamos (Spain), ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

