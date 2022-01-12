Allegri’s agent on his move to Real Madrid in May: “Everything was done. The deal was done.”

Massimiliano Allegri’s agent, Giovanni Branchini, spoke to Sky Sport Italia about Allegri’s links to Real Madrid back in May, when Zidane was to step down from his post as Real Madrid manager. Branchini revealed that the deal was a lot closer than we thought.

“Allegri was one step away from being appointed new Real Madrid coach in May. Everything was done. The deal was done,” Branchini said. “He only had to sign the contract. Then he chose to sign for Juve,”

Back in July, Allegri himself said: “I have to thank Madrid and the president for the opportunity he gave me. Then I reflected and chose Juventus.”

Branchini’s comments go hand in hand with strong reports over the summer that stated Real Madrid wanted Allegri but the Italian manager didn’t want to be far from his home. Allegri and Real Madrid have been linked together for several years now, and this summer was the closest the two will probably ever come to a deal.