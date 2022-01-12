Jovic not planning on leaving Real Madrid this winter—report

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic is reportedly not planning to depart Real Madrid this winter, according to MARCA.

Jovic has returned to the squad in time for Real Madrid’s match against Barcelona in the Supercopa de España on Wednesday. Prior to the trip to Riyadh, Jovic had been out of action after testing positive for COVID-19 last month.

The report suggests this will be Jovic’s last chance to impress the club before the summer transfer window evaluation where departure is an option. The 24-year-old’s contract remains through 2025.

It’s been tough going for Jovic since arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt in summer 2019. The Serbian international has struggled to find starting time and already spent a brief loan spell back in Frankfurt last season.

It hasn’t been made easier that Karim Benzema is having a renaissance period of performance and is commanding most of the starting time. That in mind, Jovic was having an impressive stretch in the minutes manager Carlo Ancelotti was giving him prior to his recent absence.

Surely it will be interesting to see how Ancelotti and Real Madrid deploy the Serbian international upon his return.