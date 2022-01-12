Real Madrid TV release video with heavy criticism of tonight’s SuperCopa referees

Tonight’s SuperCopa El Clasico in Saudi Arabia will be refereed by Munuera Montero, who is the head official. In the VAR room will reside Gonzalez Gonzalez. This is a duo that Real Madrid does not have fond memories of because of their decisions on the pitch. To plant some seeds, Real Madrid TV released a video last night which reveals the decision that have gone against them when Montero and / or Gonzalez are in charge of the proceedings:

El VÍDEO de los ÁRBITROS (Munuera Montero y González González) de #ElClásico de Real Madrid TV del que todos hablan, ahora en #ChiringuitoSupercopa pic.twitter.com/x8qSEJhb4x — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 11, 2022

Real Madrid are the third team to publicly criticize Spanish referees in the past few days, with both Valencia and Real Betis taking aim on social media about calls that have gone against them. Recently, there was also a public spat between Unai Emery and Gerrard Pique, where they took turns complaining about each other’s complaints.

None of this seems like a good luck by anyone, although it’s true that referees have been poor for a while now.

Real Madrid’s wording that accompanied that video that they released, translates to the following:

“José Luis Munuera Montero on the pitch and José Luis González González in the VAR will be in charge of directing the semifinal of the Super Cup against Barcelona. Two referees with serious errors that have hurt Real Madrid, both on the pitch and in the VAR room. Let’s start with Munuera Montero, the Andalusian referee was the protagonist with Melero López of the famous “OK José Luis” after this scandalous penalty from Rulli to Vinicius in a Real Madrid-Real Sociedad game. Referees were unable to rectify their error. Munuera Montero has also starred in surreal moments, being in the VAR in an Eibar-Real Madrid he gave validity to a goal by Eibar, rectifying an error by the main referee. And look at his reaction after the action, clash of hands with his assistants, celebrating his success and Eibar’s goal.”

According to a report in Marca, the referees tonight are aware of the video but have not watched its contents, and are ‘unaffected’ by its existence.