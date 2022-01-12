CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Barcelona, 2022 Spanish Supercup El Clasico

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Barcelona in the Spanish Supercup Semifinals.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Vinicius, Asensio, Benzema.

Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Araújo, Piqué, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong; Ferran, Dembélé, Luuk de Jong.

Nacho replaces Alaba —out with muscular discomfort— in the starting XI, with Asensio starting on the right wing after his brilliant performance against Valencia and Carvajal returning from the injury he picked up in the last Madrid Derby. The winner of this Semifinal will face either Atletico de Madrid or Athletic Bilbao in the game for the title next Sunday.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM SPANISH SUPERCUP EL CLASICO

Date: 01/12/2022

Time: 20:00 CEST, 02:00pm EST.

Venue: King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Available TV: Vamos (Spain), ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.