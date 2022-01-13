Open Thread: January 13, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

ANCELOTTI’S POST MATCH PRESSER

Carlo has said something that i think has gone over the heads of people.

Like I’ve said before, pressing high up is tougher for us because of the midfielders we have

What could he actually mean by this? could this be hinting at some limitation/s in our starting midfielders?

TACTICS

I for one am happy with the beautifully executed counters against Barca. I like that Ancelotti has instituted or re-instituted a system that lets our players run and not try to pass the ball into the opponents goal for the sake of our drib drab “control/possession” football. I never liked us playing that way. Play was slow and the rest of the football was ugly to watch. On a side note, If Modric continues to deliver more direct line breaking passes like he did in the to vini on the right side, i wouldn’t mind him staying another season lol. Bale would be a monster in this counter attacking system and he’d put up crazy numbers if his own body would allow him to stay fit. Counter attacking is still the amongst the best and one fo the most effective way to kill Barca. For as long as they continue to have Dinosaur Busquets as their starting DM and their never changing rigid style of play, it don’t matter who they put beside him. They will always get killed on the counter.

SCORELINE

I was hoping that for once, we’d La Manita Barca. But it seems we kept things close again. Why cant we run up the numbers on them like Bayern do? every time it feels like scoring even more than one goal against Barca is a miracle.

LUUK DE JONG

When i first saw him, i was about to say that damn, Frenkie De Jong has aged 30 years in 5 months since Barca have been in a rut. Until i realized that wasn’t Frenkie...it was Luuk LOL.

JOVIC

Jovic has 19 days to figure out if he wants to leave or not because with Benzema back, there ain’t any room for him.

RODRYGO

Rodrygo has competition for that right wing spot. Even with Asensio shooting duds.