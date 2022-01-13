Managing Madrid Podcast: El Clasico SuperCopa Post-game

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Om Arvind discuss:

- Barcelona’s alleged moral victory

- The lack of sharpness from both teams

- Barcelona’s defense

- Ferland Mendy’s press-resistance

- Real Madrid’s defense on both goals

- Real Madrid’s set-piece defending

- The team’s offensive drop-off when Vinicius Jr doesn’t play

- Eduardo Camavinga’s inconsistent role

- Carlo Ancelotti’s subs

- Barca’s wingers

- Barca’s intensity to start 2nd half

- Why Ansu Fati is special

- The Asensio - Rodrygo sub

- Comparing Eder Militao to young Pepe and Sergio Ramos

- Carlo Ancelotti’s man-management ability

- How to fix the set-piece defending

- And more

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)