Benzema: “We deserved the win against Barcelona”

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the Man of the Match award after the team’s 3-2 win against Barcelona in the Spanish Supercup Semifinals. Benzema talked to the press after the game and shared his thoughs about the victory.

“I don’t know if it was the greatest Clasico, but it was one of the tensest because it went right until the end. It was a really important game because Barcelona are tough opponents who take control of the ball, but there are loads of Clásicos and this one was great because now we’re in the final, but I don’t know if it was the greatest,” said the attacker.

Benzema admitted that the team was tired after playing 120 intense minutes last night, but said that in the end it was worth it.

“It’s normal to be tired after a game. You always give everything you’ve got in a Clásico and we’re aware that if you give them the ball just a bit, they can cause you problems and that’s not a good thing. You end up running left and right, but in the end it’s a good fatigue because we won and we’re in the final,” he added.

The French striker was asked about his shoulder and also about who deserved to win the game.

“My shoulder is ok, it’s just a knock. It was a very tough game. In my opinion we deserved to win, Clásicos are always very difficult to come out on top, Barcelona play good football and if you give them the ball they’re not going to give it you back. I think we deserved the win today because we were on the pitch fighting from the first minute to the last,” he concluded.