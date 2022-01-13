La Liga president Tebas: “It was known that Vinicius was going to explode”

La Liga president Javier Tebas spoke about the rise of Real Madrid youngster Vinicius during a press meeting at the III Efe Sport Business Days Forum in Madrid on Thursday.

Tebas spoke about the evolution of Vinicius as a goalscorer this season. The 21-year-old has scored 12 goals this season and is second only to teammate Karim Benzema among league goal scorers this season.

“People are surprised but following the player and the evolution he had last season it was known that he was going to explode at some point. He has acquired the necessary maturity not only to play in the highest category, but also in Real Madrid one of the better teams. I was not surprised.”

Tebas was also asked about Barcelona’s young star Ansu Fati, who most recently featured against Real Madrid in the Supercopa on Wednesday. Both Fati and Vinicius scored in the match further proving their young careers at their respective clubs.

“As I said that Ansu Fati, when he is recovered, it will be important. Vinicius and Ansu are two great stars, two young players, and in two great teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona.”