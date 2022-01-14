 clock menu more-arrow no yes

OFFICIAL: Real Madrid Sign Sofie Svava From Wolfsburg

The 21-year-old will likely fill a hole at left back.

By Om Arvind
Servette FCCF vs Wolfsburg: Group A - UEFA Women’s Champions League Photo by RvS.Media/Basile Barbey/Getty Images

Real Madrid have completed their first piece of business in the winter window by snapping up Sofie Svava from Wolfsburg. Her contract information remains unknown as of now.

Despite not featuring much in the Frauen Bundesliga, Svava is a highly-touted prospect with bags of potential.

She is capable of featuring anywhere along the left-hand side, although Las Blancas probably acquired her to fill the fullback slot, which is currently occupied by converted winger Olga Carmona and right back Marta Corredera.

The 21-year-old is attack-minded and loves to bomb forward on the overlap before putting in dangerous crosses. Like Olga, she appears to have a fairly complete offensive game.

With this purchase, Madrid continue to expand on a young core that is set to peak several seasons from now.

It remains to be seen whether the club will add more to the foundation of their project in the next few weeks or wait until the offseason.

