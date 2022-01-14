Open Thread: January 14, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

THE ROAD AHEAD

Now that we have vanquished the principle dark force of world football, winning the Supercup should give our players a good mid season boost. Hopefully we’re not in for any shock loss.

TABLE TALK

Who knows or remembers the last time we held a GOOD lead (6+ points) atop the league table going into the new year? out of the last 10 years. Usually, by this time, we’re chasing behind Barca and trying to stave off Atletico so they don’t pip us to 2nd.

VALVERDE

If Modric stays another season and is a starter, should Valverde continue to be a rotational piece? He’s proven his worth, especially during the start of Zidane 2.0. Or does he still need to learn patience?

BENZCIOUS

The tandem of Benzema & Vinicius has grown drastically and their chemistry formed, bound and is flourishing with the goals now pouring in. From “don’t pass the ball to him, i swear on my mother, he’s playing against us” to now a formidable scoring duo that loves playing with each other. At first, i was worried when Vini said he was learning from Benzema and my first guess was that Benzema’s tendency to have rubber toes in front of goal would also be translated to Vinicius. It looked like that for about a year or 2, but since Ancelotti 2.0, Vinicius has looked a completely different player.

ICYMI:

