Marcelino: “I admire Carlo Ancelotti as a person and as a professional”

Athletic Club manager Marcelino spoke to the media after his side beat Atletico Madrid 2 - 1 in the SuperCopa semi-finals. Of course, with Athletic’s win tonight, it’s official: The SuperCopa final will be played on Sunday night between Real Madrid and Athletic Club.

Marcelino spoke about his upcoming opponent, and had lots of praise for Ancelotti, Benzema, and the entire club.

“I admire Carlo Ancelotti as a person and as a professional,” Marcelino said. “So far they have been the best team in Spain, with the best player, Benzema, and another like Vinicius who is at his level.”

Marcelino also said that given how well Athletic played against Real Madrid in the two games in December, he feels like they’ll be worthy opponents in the final: “It was very strange that in those two games against them, we didn’t get a point. Maybe the reward will come on Sunday.”