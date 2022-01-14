Ancelotti: “We tried to find the rival’s weakness, which in the case of Barcelona is the lack of balance”

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke to Real Madrid TV today in what was a nice reflection of last night’s Clasico victory over Barcelona in the Spanish SuperCopa semi-finals. Ancelotti spoke about the team’s game plan, the upcoming final vs Athletic Club on Sunday, and more.

“We had commitment and humility,” Ancelotti said. “We planned the game well and we managed to capture it on the pitch: defend well and go on the counterattack.

“We had moments of difficulty, as is normal against strong rivals. We tried to find the rival’s weakness, which in the case of Barcelona is the lack of balance. And in this sense, the ability of Vinicius or Asensio and that of the midfield gave us the occasion to score and to have chances.”

Ancelotti also spoke about the team’s upcoming game on Sunday in the final:

“It will be a different game and the approach will be different. The strength of our team is that of not having a single identity, because in football there are many things: possession, set pieces, counterattack... In football you have to be smart to do a lot of different things. That is a skill and not a weakness.”