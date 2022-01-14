Carvajal tests positive for Covid-19, will miss Final against Athletic

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has tested positive for Covid-19, the club announced on its official website. Therefore, Carvajal will miss Sunday’s Spanish Supercup Final against Athletic Bilbao.

The Spanish right-back had just recovered from the muscle injury he picked up in the Madrid Derby against Atletico de Madrid. He completed a very solid performance against Barcelona in the Semifinals and his presence will definitely be missed on Sunday, even if he should be expected to return to the team next week.

Lucas Vazquez will now start on the right side of Real Madrid’s defensive line, which is an obvious downgrade considering that he is not a natural right-back. Still, Real Madrid should be considered the favorites to beat Athletic, as they’ve already done that twice this season.

Los Blancos will visit Elche for the Copa del Rey’s Round of 16 next Thursday and Carvajal will likely miss that game as well.