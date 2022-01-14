OFFICIAL: Real Madrid will visit Elche for Copa del Rey’s Round of 16 next Thursday

The Spanish Football Federation have announced the dates and times for the Copa del Rey’s Round of 16, with Real Madrid visiting Elche on Thursday, January 20th and kick-off set for 19:00 CET.

OFICIAL | Estos horarios para los octavos de final de la #CopaDelRey.#LaCopaMola pic.twitter.com/763EFR0VMV — RFEF (@rfef) January 14, 2022

This will be a single-elimination game and the Copa del Rey then turns into a classic two-legged competition after this round.

Real Madrid are the favorites to beat Elche in this match but it won’t be as easy as some fans could expect, given that coach Carlo Ancelottil will likely need to make some rotations following two intense games in the Spanish Supercup.

Los Blancos already beat Elche 1-2 last October in what was a hard-fought game. So far, Elche have been fighting to avoid relegation this season and it looks like this battle will continue until the very of the 2021-2022 campaign. That said, they will have the advantage of playing this leg at home, which will make the game a challenge for Madrid.