Real Madrid prepares for Super Cup Final as Florentino visits training

The Real Madrid president visited the squad in Riyadh

By Robert Husby
/ new
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Real Madrid prepared for the Supercopa de España Final during a morning training session at the King Fahd Stadium on Friday.

The players warmed up and focused on tactical and strategic work for the session. They also participated in a small simulation match and worked on finishing.

David Alaba and Jesus Vallejo reportedly did not train with the squad but trained indoors at the facility. Dani Carvajal did not participate after testing positive for COVID-19 and will miss the final against Athletic.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was also in attendance with the team in Riyadh. The head chief appeared to spend time individually with the players and manager Carlo Ancelotti. A nice gesture to give some motivation to the squad before a big match this weekend.

Real Madrid takes on Athletic Bilbao at the King Fahd this Sunday. Los Blancos defeated Barcelona 3-2 in extra time on Wednesday. Athletic defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 in regulation on Thursday.

