Mbappe negotiating short contract extension with PSG -report

Kylian Mbappe is negotiating a short contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain, according to a report published today on French sports outlet Telefoot. Mbappe, who is set to become a free agent next summer, was thought to be on his way to Real Madrid as a free agent but if Telefoot’s report is any accurate, the attacker would be willing to sign a one or two-year deal.

Mbappe will not make a final decision about his future until summer time, per that same report. He is willing to wait and see what happens when the two teams meet in the Champions League’s Round of 16 before signing any kind of deal with Real Madrid.

Real Madrid’s board are calm about this report and believe that PSG is trying to put some more pressure on Mbappe’s shoulders, club sources told Managing Madrid. With the two sides facing each other in just a month, the Mbappe saga is far from over.