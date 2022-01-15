Open Thread: January 15, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

70K

Still in the Supercup mood. Our Femenino side play Barca in the Supercup Semi’s next Wednesday, the 19th. And it’s been reported that the match has sold 70K tickets, a new high. The previous highest was between Barca Femeni and Atletico Femeni at 65K. So be sure to support our ladies as we have the lads.

¡¡¡¡7️⃣0️⃣.0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ ENTRADAS VENDIDAS!!!



¡Últimas entradas para llenar el Camp Nou!



¡QUE VIBRE EL ESTADIO! https://t.co/nIn0D6uOJc pic.twitter.com/B2l5dxMTDa — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) January 14, 2022

Our own Femenino account didn’t post it, so i used Barca’s.

MAHOU

Our Femenino Mahou December player of the month: Claudia Zornoza

¡Ya tenemos la #JugadoraCincoEstrellas del @realmadridfem del mes de diciembre! @claudiazornoza recoge el trofeo ¡Muchas gracias por los votos! pic.twitter.com/IV4kbRPPOY — Fútbol Mahou (@futbolmahou) January 14, 2022

Our ladies have won their last 3 games and play away at Rayo Vallecano in La Liga this sunday. Right before facing Barca in the Supercup semi’s on the 19th.

TRANSFER NEWS

Our Femenino side are rumored to be interested in signing Jennifer Hermoso. And if signed, she’d be the first woman in history to play for both Real Madrid & Barca Femenino.

ISCO & BARCELONA

On the flip side, if Barca get Isco, they’ll finally get Messi back in Catalunya....Isco’s dog that is LOL. Remember back in 2015, Isco confessed to naming one of his dogs ‘Messi’, as he’s an admirer of the Argentinian footballer who now serves time in a French agricultural prison. Whilst proceeding to name the other dog ‘Figo’...now that there’s news/rumors of him having an agreement in principle with Barca, maybe he was trying to tell us something back then? and we just couldn’t listen to him as we were still reeling off the La Decima glory lol.

ICYMI:

We will play the Copa Del Rey against the tricky El Che. The game takes place next Thursday, the 20th.