Haaland: “Dortmund are pressing for a decision about my future”

Borussia Dortmund attacker Erling Haaland talked after Friday’s 5-1 win against Freiburg and revealed that he will be making a decision about his future very soon. Haaland is one of the most coveted players in European football and big clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City and Bayern are reportedly interested in his signing.

“Borussia Dortmund are pressing for a decision about my future, but I just want to play football. That probably means that I will have to get things going soon. I never talked about this before because I wanted to respect my club. Things will happen soon. It’d be better to focus on the upcoming games and not about a decision, but I can’t do that now,” said Haaland.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke confirmed Haaland’s quotes right after the game.

“Haaland is a young and spontaneous guy, we don’t have a problem with Erling, but he must also understand our situation, we can’t wait until May,” he said.

It looks like the club interested in signing Haaland next summer will have to negotiate with Dortmund and also with Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola before the end of the season. This one will surely be the most expensive signing of the summer, so it will be interesting to see if Madrid will be willing to compete with other clubs for Haaland’s signing when securing Mbappe is their priority.