Real Madrid not interested in bidding war for Haaland

Erling Haaland’s recent quotes saying that “things will happen soon” regarding his future have not changed Real Madrid’s position about his potential signing. Los Blancos are not interested in entering a bidding war for the Norwegian attacker and are 100% focused on securing Kylian Mbappe’s signing as a free agent next summer, club sources told Managing Madrid.

| Real Madrid still cautious and patient about Haaland, even after the player said that "things will happen soon". Madrid still focused on Mbappe, not willing to entertain a bidding war with other clubs for Haaland right now, per club sources. — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) January 15, 2022

That doesn’t mean that Real Madrid will not try to sign the attacker at all, though. Los Blancos think that Haaland would be interested in playing for them, but will be patient as other big clubs like Manchester City or Manchester United could try to sign the Norwegian forward by offering agent Mino Raiola a much higher fee.

Real Madrid are completely aware of the fact that signing Haaland next summer would require a total of around €300 million when his wages, Raiola’s fee and a potential signing fee are added to the expected €75 million transfer fee. Los Blancos do have the budget to complete that kind of transfer, but want to make sure that Haaland is genuinely interested in signing for Madrid and not prioritize money in this operation.