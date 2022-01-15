Asensio will miss Spanish Supercup Final with a muscle injury

Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio will not be available when Los Blancos face Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Supercup Final this Sunday. Asensio suffered a muscle injury in training this Friday and couldn’t train with the squad today. He will get tests on his inury when the team arrives in Madrid, but he should be expected to miss at least the next two weeks.

Rodrygo will now be the starter on Real Madrid’s right wing, at least until Asensio is back. Asensio’s absence will hurt the team in the next few weeks, as he had found some momentum in recent matches, showing more aggression and being more vertical both on and off the ball.

Asensio should be back in time for the first leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16, which is a month away from now. He should also have time to improve his form and conditioning before that game.