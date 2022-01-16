TODAY IS A FINAL - Open Thread: January 15, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

NEW LEFT BACK

Our Femenino have signed Sofie Svava from Wolfsburg. Another solid addition to the team.

LIKE FOR LIKE REPLACEMENT

Do you still think or insist that any player we sell has to be replaced with someone identical in playing style & skill set?

Poll When a Player leaves our club. Whom do you get to replace him? Like For Like (Same Skill-set & Playing Style)

Someone New (Team’s playing style/tactics could change)

Toss a bunch of Castilla kids in there till one of them fits the shoe

Or Change Team’s Formation/Tactics/Playing Style to eliminate the need for the vacated role vote view results 0% Like For Like (Same Skill-set & Playing Style) (0 votes)

0% Someone New (Team’s playing style/tactics could change) (0 votes)

0% Toss a bunch of Castilla kids in there till one of them fits the shoe (0 votes)

0% Or Change Team’s Formation/Tactics/Playing Style to eliminate the need for the vacated role (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

EPL

In other news, Manchester City continue to run away with the league with an astounding 16 point lead. Are the other teams even trying? in the so called “most competitive league” in the world.

LIGUE 1

Elsewhere, the team that won Ligue 1 last season, Lille, are nowhere near 7th place nor are they in competition to retain the title. The race is tight after first

PAU TORRES

Pau Torres is attracting interest from the EPL. Do we still need another CB? I know no one likes the idea of Vallejo, but he has a contract till America gets a new president.