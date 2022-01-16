Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, 2022 Spanish Supercup Final: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao face off in the 2022 Spanish Supercup Final after both teams managed to beat Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid respectively. Marco Asensio will miss the game after picking up a small muscle injury during Friday’s training session and David Alaba is still questionable for the game even though he rejoined the squad in training Saturday.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema,

Athletico Bilbao predicted XI: Simon, De Marcos, Yeray, Iñigo, Balenziaga, Vespa, Dani Garcia, Nico Williams, Muniain, Raul Garcia, Williams.

Real Madrid will have to be very careful with Athletic Bilbao’s physical offensive line. Raul Garcia will try to do the dirty work to keep both center-backs busy and allow Iñaki Williams to have more freedom. Munian will also be a tough player for Lucas Vazquez to cover, so this will be a challenge for him tonight.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM SPANISH SUPERCUP FINAL

Date: 01/16/2022

Time: 19:30 CEST, 01:30pm EST.

Venue: King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Available TV: Vamos (Spain), ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

