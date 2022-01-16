Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Spanish Supercup Final online

Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao meet for the third time this season but now with the first trophy of the 2021-2022 campaign at stake. While the Spanish Supercup is never a priority and both clubs will surely have more important goals in mind, Madrid and Bilbao are also aware of the fact that a win tonight could definitely increase their confidence and momentum as it happened to Los Blancos two years ago.

Madrid have beaten Athletic twice this season and should be considered the favorites to win the Supercup, but that doesn’t mean that Marcelino’s side will not provide a tough challenge. Bilbao are a very efficient team who focus on the things they do well, like playing with physicality and being a strong defensive side with solid counterattacking players.

This time, Carlo Ancelotti’s men will likely have to dominate the possession and show that they can still create quality changes against a lower block than what Barcelona built for Wednesday’s Semifinal.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM SPANISH SUPERCUP FINAL

Date: 01/16/2022

Time: 19:30 CEST, 01:30pm EST.

Venue: King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Available TV: Vamos (Spain), ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.